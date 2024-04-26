Off the news: City updates affordable housing eligibility

Qualifying as a renter or buyer for affordable housing under city guidelines requires some math based on median income levels. The city just came out with this year’s updated levels, which show income limits have increased 6.3%, on average, from 2023.

What this means, for instance, is that when it comes to qualifying for affordable units, the income limit for a household of four at the median level income (100%) is now $139,200, up from last year’s $131,000. For a look at the range of calculations regarding affordable housing income limits, see 808ne.ws/housingAMI.