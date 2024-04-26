Off the news: Ocean Safety chief John Titchen suspended

Honolulu Ocean Safety chief John Titchen, an advocate for spinning off the division from Emergency Services into a stand-alone department, has been placed on administrative leave. The Mayor’s Office did not immediately offer details as to why Titchen, who has served as the division’s leader since 2018, was suspended.

The surprise development comes at a particularly inopportune time, as the establishment of a new Ocean Safety department could be put to voters through a City Council resolution. An alternative path forwarded by Mayor Rick Blangiardi relies on his executive powers to create a Department of Ocean Safety, though Titchen has voiced opposition to that plan.