On the Move: Kukui Children’s Foundation

Kukui Children’s Foundation has elected the following new members to its board of directors:

>> Emily Steele, owner and chief executive officer of Hawaii Flower Lei.

>> Timothy Fong, vice president of Market City Ltd.

>> David Lato, manager of strategic communications at Hawaii Medical Serv­ice Association.

