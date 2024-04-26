On the Move: Kukui Children’s Foundation

Friday, April 26, 2024
David Lato
Timothy Fong
Emily Steele
Kukui Children’s Foundation has elected the following new members to its board of directors:
>> Emily Steele, owner and chief executive officer of Hawaii Flower Lei.
>> Timothy Fong, vice president of Market City Ltd.
>> David Lato, manager of strategic communications at Hawaii Medical Service Association.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.