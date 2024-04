Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, top, celebrated after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick during the NFL Draft on Thursday.

1. Chicago

(Needs: qb, wr, ol, dl, ed, cb)

Caleb Williams

QB, USC, 6-1, 214

Analysis: No surprise here. He has pocket awareness, scramble ability and a power arm, much like Patrick Mahomes. And he can run with the speed of Josh Allen. But he tends to seek the spectacular, much like an NBA player who prefers a logo 3 instead of a layup. NFL analyst and Chargers radio voice Daniel Jeremiah said Bears GM Ryan Poles told him the great QBs are artists and surgeons. Jeremiah said Williams majored in artistry and minored in surgery and that needed to switch in the NFL.

Instant reaction: Mahomes potential.

2. Washington

(Needs: qb, ol, cb, wr, ed, lb)

Jayden Daniels

QB, LSU, 6-4, 210

Analysis: Is this Lamar Jackson 2.0? He runs like him, he comes into the NFL with a slight frame like Jackson. But he passes from the pocket better than Jackson. He’s dangerous and will give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. Some considered him the best quarterback in the draft.

Instant reaction: Lamar 2.0.

3. New England

(Needs: qb, ol, cb, wr, dl, te, rb)

Drake Maye

QB, North Carolina, 6-4, 223

Analysis: Maye was considered elite going into this season, with size, power arm, speed for a big man. He might be a smaller version of Josh Allen, someone who needed to be polished because both were somewhat inconsistent in college. Maye had little support around him in his final year at UNC, and that might be the same in the pros because the franchise has a dearth of talent.

Instant reaction: Wish him luck.

4. Arizona

(Needs: wr, cb, rb, ol, dt, ed)

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 209

Analysis: With Arizona stating they are committed to building a winner around Kyler Murray, MHJ provides a top-tier weapon to give this offense a huge spark. A smooth runner with a huge catch radius, Harrison Jr. should be the best receiver Arizona has had since Larry Fitzgerald

Instant reaction: Instant No. 1 potential.

5. L.A. Chargers

(Needs: wr, cb, ol, rb, dt, te, c)

Joe Alt

OT, Notre Dame, 6-9, 321, 5.05, 28” VJ

Analysis: Almost everyone expected the Chargers to pick an offensive lineman, but many thought they would trade down and take one from the deep OL pool. Instead, they stood pat and took the massive Notre Dame left tackle. The only problem — either he or incumbent Pro Bowl LT Rashawn Slater will need to switch positions. Our guess is Slater will move because he played RT his freshman year in college and Alt’s footwork was problematic during the NFL Combine, according to an O-line analyst.

Instant reaction: Too big to pass up.

6. N.Y. Giants

(Needs: wr, cb, rb, qb, dt, iol)

Malik Nabers

WR, LSU, 6-0, 200, 4.3

Analysis: The last time New York drafted an explosive play-making receiver out of LSU, it was a guy named Odell Beckham Jr. — which worked out pretty well for the Giants. Nabers should be the immediate No. 1 target for the Giants as they try to salvage the career of Daniel Jones.

Instant reaction: OBJ 2.0? Hopefully!

7. Tennessee

(Needs: ot, dl, wr, lb cb, rb)

JC Latham

OT, Alabama, 6-6, 342, 351⁄2” arms

Analysis: Mountain of a man who will be hard to get around, with his long arms and big hands (11 inches). He’s big, nasty, can bowl over people and fills a huge need for the rebuilding Titans.

Instant reaction: Building block.

8. Atlanta

(Needs: cb, dl, qb, wr, ed)

Michael Penix Jr.

QB Washington, 6-2, 215, 4.51

Analysis: Penix is a seasoned quarterback with the arm to deliver big-time throws down the field. He boasts good accuracy and is a proven winner in college. The problem is, Atlanta just handed a huge contract to Kirk Cousins, meaning that Penix, who is already an older prospect at 23, will likely have to sit at least a couple of years. For a team that is in win-now mode, Atlanta could have definitely used someone who could have contributed immediately.

Instant reaction: The consensus head-scratcher of the first round.

9. Chicago

(Needs: qb, wr, ol, dl, ed, cb)

Rome Odunze

WR, Washington, 6-3, 212, 4.45, 39” VJ

Analysis: In any other year, he could have been WR1 in the draft. He has it all — size, speed, hands, competitiveness, clutch gene, work ethic. Caleb Williams gets another weapon, and a good one, too. In fact Williams and Odunze caught the same flight to Detroit and they were already familiar with each other watching each other in Pac-12 games.

Instant reaction: Doomsday for opponents.

10. (trade) Minnesota

(Needs: qb, ol, wr, dl, ed, lb)

J.J. McCarthy

QB, Michigan,6-21⁄2, 219 , 4.23 SS

Analysis: Former Michigan coach and current Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised McCarthy as the best quarterback in the draft class. That might be a bit lofty, but McCarthy lands in easily the best situation for any of the rookie quarterbacks, as he will have the NFL’s best receiver to throw to in Justin Jefferson, as well as a respected offensive mind in Kevin O’Connell who should be able to maximize his potential.

Instant reaction: JJ to JJ for Minnesota.

11. (trade) N.Y. Jets

(Needs: te, wr, lb, ot, s, dt, qb)

Olu Fashanu

OT, Penn State, 6-6, 312, 5.11, 32” VJ

Analysis: TE Brock Bowers was there for the taking, but the Jets decided that getting a tackle for the long-term future might be a wiser move, especially when the two free agent tackle signees (Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses) have injury concerns or a long list of past injuries.

Instant reaction: Long-term protection.

12. Denver

(Needs: qb, cb, dt, ol, te, ed)

Bo Nix

QB, Oregon, 6-2, 214

Analysis: After running Russell Wilson out of town, Sean Payton gets his quarterback in Nix. The former Duck might be the most accurate of the first-round quarterbacks, and his ability to scan the field and deliver precise throws is exactly what Payton covets. Nix started more games in college than anyone ever (61), meaning he should be ready to start immediately for a Broncos team that desperately needs him to.

Instant reaction: Good QB play in Denver? Hopefully Bo knows.

13. Las Vegas

(Needs: qb, cb, iol, ot, wr, rb)

Brock Bowers

TE, Georgia, 6-3, 243

Analysis: By far the best TE in the draft and a player many had as a top-10 talent, as well as prospect. A good consolation prize after getting gut-punched by not being able to get one of the six quarterbacks who had first-round potential. Bowers joins a strong core of receivers in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and TE Michael Mayer. We guess QB Gardner Minshew’s or Aidan O’Connell’s fantasy values will go up.

Instant reaction: Who’s throwing him the dang ball?

14. New Orleans

(Needs: ol, wr, cb, dl, ed, lb)

Taliese Fuaga

OT, Oregon State, 6-6, 324, 5.13, 32” VJ

Analysis: The Saints are in dire need of offensive line help, with the Trevor Penning experiment largely being a bust, and Ryan Ramczyk facing career- threatening injuries. Fuaga, the best run-blocker in the class, could be the long-term replacement for Ramczyk, or start at guard in the short-term. Either way, Fuaga is a great pick for a team that badly needs him.

Instant reaction: Rushing the passer no longer easy in the Big Easy.

15. Indianapolis

(Needs: cb, wr, rb, ol, dl, s)

Laiatu Latu

Edge, UCLA, 6-5, 259, 4.64, 32”

Analysis: On that fast Indy turf, Latu is a slippery guy with moves who is hard to contain. The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year hustles and could be a double-digit sack man. There are medical concerns (neck injury) that forced him to medically retire when he was at the University of Washington ­— a similar path as Jaelan Phillips, who now is a standout rush end for the Dolphins.

Instant reaction: Instant pass rush.

16. Seattle

(Needs: dl, lb, ol, te qb, iol)

Byron Murphy

DT, Texas, 6-01⁄2, 297, 4.87, 28 bp, 33”

Analysis: Outside of Leonard Williams, the Seahawks have very little up front who can stop the run or rush the passer. Murphy is an explosive pass-rusher on the inside who uses his natural leverage to routinely discard blockers on his way into the backfield.

Instant reaction: Much-needed beef up front.

17. (TRADE) Minnesota

(Needs: qb, ol, wr, dl, ed, lb)

Dallas Turner

Edge, Alabama, 6-3, 247, 4.46, 40.5” VJ

Analysis: Are the Vikings following the Houston Texans model, picking a Big Ten QB and then an Alabama edge? The Texans took Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson in last year’s draft, though those players went 2-3 as opposed to 10 and 17. However, Turner was a projected top-10 pick who slipped as teams rushed for QBs and other offensive players. Turner has the potential to step in for Danielle Hunter, who departed for the Texans.

Instant reaction: Another aggressive move by Vikes.

18. Cincinnati

(Needs: ol, dl, cb, wr, te)

Amarius Mims

OT, Georgia, 6-8, 340, 5.07, 25.5” VJ

Analysis: Cincinnati seems to be cornering the market on enormous offensive tackles, already employing Orlando Brown and Trent Brown, both over 6-8 and 340 pounds, and now adding another in the gigantic tackle from Georgia. Mims didn’t play much in college but has the rare blend of quick feet and brute strength to become an elite tackle. Mims might not play much as a rookie, but the long-term protection for Joe Burrow looks a lot better.

Instant reaction: Somewhere, Burrow is smiling.

19. L.A. Rams

(Needs: dl, cb, ol, s, ed, k, qb)

Jared Verse

Edge, Florida State, 6-4, 254, 4.58, 36” VJ

Analysis: Will team with last year’s top rookie Byron Young to form a formidable bookend of edge rushers. Verse had nine sacks and 15 pressures last season but also can hold the edge against the run. In less offensive-minded draft, Verse could have been a top-10, certainly top-15 pick.

Instant reaction: Excellent value.

20. Pittsburgh

(Needs: ol, wr, cb, dl, cb, lb)

Troy Fautanu

OT, Washington, 6-4, 317, 5.01, 32.5” VJ

Analysis: Pittsburgh badly wants to get back to its old ways of running the ball and dominating the line of scrimmage. Not to mention, they need better line play to properly assess the futures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Fautanu played mostly left tackle in college, but could also kick to the right or even slide inside to guard.

Instant reaction: Help for the line is here, somewhere…

21. Miami

(Needs: ol, dl, te, s, wr)

Chop Robinson

Edge, Penn State, 6-3, 254, 4.48, 34.5” VJ

Analysis: Great athletic ability, but not great production for now. He does help fortify the edge, especially with Jaelan Phillips coming off an Achilles injury and Bradley Chubb coming back from an ACL injury. But the Dolphins had other pressing needs. Like, who’s protecting Tua? Or who’s anchoring the defense inside? The Dolphins lost guard Robert Hunt and star D-tackle Christian Wilkins. They could have used big guys, not another fast guy.

Instant reaction: Speed thrills

22. Philadelphia

(Needs: cb, ol, wr, rb, lb, ed)

Quinyon Mitchell

CB, Toledo, 6-0, 195, 4.33, 38” VJ

Analysis: Somehow, the best corner in the draft fell all the way to the Eagles, who had one of the worst pass defenses in the league last season. A physical defender with blazing speed, Mitchell skyrocketed up draft boards after stellar performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. With Darius Slay and James Bradberry getting up in age, Mitchell has a chance to help the Eagles both immediately and in the long run.

Instant reaction: The steal of the draft.

23. (TRADE) Jacksonville

(Needs: cb, dl, ol, wr, cb)

Brian Thomas

WR, LSU, 6-3, 209, 4.33, 11 bp, 38.5” VJ

Analysis: Traded down from 17 with the Vikings — picking up this pick, a 2024 fifth-rounder and a third- and fourth-round picks in 2025 — and still got the player they targeted. Thomas is a big, fast, dynamic receiver. He’s exactly what Trevor Lawrence and the offense needs.

Instant reaction: Smooth move.

24. (TRADE) Detroit

(Needs: cb, wr, ol, og, ed, dt)

Terrion Arnold

CB, Alabama, 6-0, 196, 4.51, 37” VJ

Analysis: From the moment he got the job, Dan Campbell has preached toughness from his team. Arnold fits the mold as a tough, physical corner who is unafraid to mix it up with receivers or step up and stick running backs. With Detroit in need of a cornerback, this move makes a ton of sense, especially as this trade got them ahead of division rival Green Bay, which also was in need of a cornerback.

Instant reaction: Another kneecap biter for Detroit.

25. Green Bay

(Needs: dl, lb, ol, cb, s, ed)

Jordan Morgan

OL, Arizona, 6-5, 311, 5.04, 28” VJ

Analysis: Played tackle at Arizona, but because of his short arms (327⁄8), projects as a guard, and potentially a good one. He carried a late first-round grade, so this pick is not a surprise.

Instant reaction: Another underrated Packers pick.

26. Tampa Bay

(Needs: ol, cb, lb, qb, wr, s, ed)

Graham Barton

OL, Duke, 6-5, 313, 327⁄8” arms

Analysis: Ryan Jensen missed all of last season before retiring, and the Bucs badly missed him. With needs at all three interior positions, Barton should immediately slide in at one of them, although he’s most likely to step in at center.

Instant reaction: Great fit at a great bargain

27. Arizona

(Needs: wr, cb, rb, ol, dt, ed)

Darius Robinson

DL, Missouri, 6-5, 285, 4.95, 21 BP, 35” VJ

Analysis: A versatile D-lineman who played inside most of his career, then moved outside and finished with 81⁄2 sacks last season. Solid in all phases — power, speed, quickness, aggressiveness, intelligence, hustle.

Instant reaction: Solid, definitely; spectacular, maybe.

28. (TRADE) Kansas City

(Needs: dt, wr, ot, cb, rb)

xavier worthy

WR, Texas, 5-11, 165, 4.21, 41” VJ

Analysis: Even though the Chiefs are two-time defending champs, Patrick Mahomes has struggled to find a consistent target on the outside ever since the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. Worthy, the record-holder for the 40-yard dash at the Combine, will give Mahomes a blazing deep threat and the type of explosive play-making the Chiefs have lacked since Hill left.

Instant reaction: Why not? Tyreek 2.0.

29. (TRADE) Dallas

(Needs: ot, rb, iol, dl, wr, cb)

Tyler Guyton

OT, Oklahoma, 6-8, 322, 5.19, 34.5” VJ

Analysis: Played left tackle before setting in at right tackle, an area that was manned by Tyler Smith, who now is moving to the left with the departure of Tyron Smith. Although Guyton has all the tools, he’s been inconsistent. At least the Cowboys got a third-round pick in the swap of firsts with Detroit.

Instant reaction: Time will tell.

30. Baltimore

(Needs: ol, wr, dt, cb, rb)

Nate Wiggins

CB, Clemson, 6-1, 173, 4.26, 36” VJ

Analysis: Baltimore needed help in the secondary, as star cornerback Marlon Humphrey has battled injuries in recent years, without much of a proven asset on the other side. Wiggins is a little slender, but has great speed and instincts, and should be an impact starter right away.

Instant reaction: Another good pick for need by Baltimore

31. San Francisco

(Needs: cb, ot, wr, lb, dt))

RICKY PEARSALL

WR, Florida, 6-1, 189, 4.41, 42” VJ

Analysis: Does the pick of a wide receiver signal the end of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel? Aiyuk is under contract but seeking a top-tier extension, and Samuel has a major cap hit of more than $28 million next season. Stay tuned for today, with the possibility of Aiyuk joining his former teammate Jayden Daniels with Washington. The Commanders just happen to have the 36th and 40th picks as well as three third-round picks. What about Pearsall? He’s no Aiyuk or Samuel, but he’s fast, runs good routes and fits the Kyle Shanahan style.

Instant reaction: Break up the band.

32. (TRADE) carolina

(Needs: wr, te, cb, dl)

xavier legette

WR, South Carolina, 6-1, 221, 4.39, 24 BP, 40” VJ

Analysis: Bryce Young looked extremely uncomfortable last season, struggling with both poor protection and mediocre receiving. Carolina spent big money to upgrade its line in free agency, and now adds a weapon for Young. Legette is a big, physical receiver who can create his own yardage after the catch. He’ll be a much-needed option for Young as the quarterback tries to rebound in his second year.

Instant reaction: Help needed, help added for Young.