Scoreboard – April 26, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-elimination tournament,

Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll at

‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament, final, Kailua vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA Division II: Tournament, final, Waianae vs. Radford, 4 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Double-elimination

tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley, Leilehua vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.;

Kapolei vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Waianae at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kilauea

District Park field.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Semifinals, Kalaheo at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, 3 p.m. Fifth place, if needed, Farrington vs. Waialua, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis

Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Championship finals, field events at

4 p.m.; running events at 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament. Fifth place, Kalaheo vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m. Third place, Roosevelt vs. Mililani, 6:10 p.m. Championship, Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 7:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH Varsity I: Double-elimination

tournament, Punahou/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five/Kamehameha winner vs.

Maryknoll/’Iolani winner, time/site TBD; TBD vs. TBD, time/site TBD.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Third place, Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at

Stevenson Middle School field. Fifth place, Pearl City vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Field.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Third place, Kapolei at Kahuku, 11 a.m.

JUDO

Odom Corporation/HHSAA

Championships: 10:30 a.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-elimination

tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha,

10 a.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final,

Kapolei/Campbell winner vs. Leilehua/

Mililani winner, 7 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kapolei/Campbell loser vs. Leilehua/

Mililani loser, 1 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place, Moanalua vs. Kalani winner vs. Waianae/Kaiser winner, 1 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final, Kailua/Radford winner vs. Kalaheo/Aiea winner,

4 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kailua/Radford loser vs. Kalaheo/Aiea loser,

1 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 2,

9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis

Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA Eastern Division: Finals, 4 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA Western Division: Finals, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I tournament, final,

‘Iolani/Kamehameha winner vs. Punahou,

11 a.m. at TBD. Varsity II/III tournament, Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 9 a.m. at TBD; Damien vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m. at TBD.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, playoffs, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I Double-Elimination

Tournament

Thursday

At Kamehameha

Maryknoll 10, Kamehameha 8

W—Kasi Cruz.

Leading hitters—Mary: Reyni Hiraoka

2 runs; Jenna Sniffen 2 runs; Palehua Silva 2 RBIs; Bailey Chee HR, 2 RBIs; Sheyzhelle Iokia 4-5; Briana-Lynn Sarae 2-5, 2 RBIs;

Ciana Kamisato 2-3. KS: Kezia Lucas 2-4,

2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra 2-4, 2b; Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2-4; Nikki Chong 2-4, 2b; Kiani Soller 2b; Marley Espiau 2b.

At Punahou

Punahou 6, ‘Iolani 1

W—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Kahiau Aina 2 runs; Tasi Taufahema 4 RBIs; Taryn Ho 2b. Iol: M. Ueyama 3-4, 2b; E. Hugo 2b.

OIA

Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Mililani 14, Waianae 1, 5 inn.

W—Hinano Bautista.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 2b,

2 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kolbi Kochi 2 runs; Ori Mailo 2-4, HR, 2 runs,

5 RBIs; Makayla Pagampao 2-3, 2b, HR,

3 runs; Taneia Simanu 3b, 2 RBIs; Sunni

Kahanu 2b.

At Kaiser

Leilehua 13, Kaiser 0, 5 inn.

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Leong 2-4, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Trinity Cabana-Rodriguez 3-3,

3 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Shaleea Ancheta 3-4, 3 RBIs; Tatetiare Suivaaia HR, 2 RBIs; Ari Vierra 3-4, 2 runs; Ciara Fortuno 2 runs.

At Campbell

Campbell 9, Moanalua 2

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Nanea Pantastico 2 runs; Quinn Waiki 2 runs; Sophia Alo 2-3, 2b,

4 RBIs; Joy Freitas 2-3; Skylynne Gonzalez 3b, 2 RBIs. Moan: Kayla Mashino 2 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-3; Maila Taga 2-4; Taryn Kimura 2b.

At Kilauea District Park field

Kapolei 18, Kalani 8, 6 inn.

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

Leading hitters—Kap: Kendalyn Cordeiro-

Felise 2 runs; Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma 4-4,

4 runs, 2 RBIs; Malama-Ahlo 4-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Kamana‘o Seminavage 3-4, 2 runs; De’zeyer Faagai 3-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaylisa Nakoa 2 runs, 2 RBIs; River Hawn 2b. Kaln: Kylie Tanimura HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Layna Faria 2b.

OIA Division II Tournament

First round

Thursday

At Waialua

Kalaheo 21, Waialua 14

W—Ivi Young.

Leading hitters—Kalh: Kaylee Akiu 3-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Haylee Manoa 2-5, 2 runs; Young 2-4, 2b; Madison Uehara 5-5, 2 2bs, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Karisma

Langness 3-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kayla Simeona 4-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kennedy

Cothran 3-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Makayla

Difolco 2 runs. Wail: Jadyn 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Alexis Quick 3-4, HR, 3 runs; Aika Guzman 3-5, 2b, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Harlee

Dicion 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; Blessany Meehan 2-5, 2b; Kori Ewe 2b.

At Kailua

Kailua 13, Farrington 2, 5 inn.

W—Kailee Kalama.

Leading hitters—Kail: Juju Sumida 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Amara Lewis 2-3, 2b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Kalama 2 runs; Linda Crawford 2-3, 2 runs; Shannon Inere 2 runs; Scottie Santiago 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Final

Kamehameha 7, Punahou 6. Goal

scorers—KS: Tea Brandon 3, Leinaala Wong 2, Makana Fake, Ava Gurney.

Pun: Synnove Robinson 3, Ava Aguilera 2, Kailoa Kerber.

Third place

Mid-Pacific 5, ‘Iolani 4

OIA

Girls Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday

Kahuku 14, Mililani 4. Goal scorers—Kah: Tuua Cravens 5, Tacoma Campbell 4, Kimorah Wong 4, Maya Maki. Mil: Leila Maynard 2, Sydnee Nakamura, Sydney

Yamamoto.

Kaiser 4, Roosevelt 2. Goal scorers—Kais: Elliana Schiffner 2, Ashley Bethke, Kimie Ginoza. Roos: Kimberly Cassens,

Jochel Oba.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II/III Tournament

Maryknoll def. Island Pacific 25-14, 25-17,

25-19

Damien def. Hawaii Mission Academy

26-24, 25-20, 25-13

Hanalani def. Assets 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Mililani def. Kalani 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Castle def. Aiea 25-21, 25-19, 24-26,

25-20

Kailua def. Waianae 25-19, 20-25, 18-25,

25-20, 15-12

Waialua def. Kapolei 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

First Round

Wednesday

Waipahu def. Kahuku 22-25, 25-16, 25-17,

25-20

Roosevelt def. Radford 26-24, 25-14,

25-23

Kalani def. Leilehua 23-25, 25-21, 17-25,

25-14, 15-8

Aiea def. Kaiser 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Boys Division II Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

Waianae def. Kaimuki 22-26, 26-24, 20-25,

25-21, 15-10

Kapolei def. Kalaheo 25-18, 23-25, 25-15,

25-14

BIIF

Boys Varsity Tournament

Thursday

Honokaa def. Hawaii Prep 27-25, 25-23,

18-25, 25-19

BASEBALL

OIA

Division I Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Aiea 3, Roosevelt 1

W—Aidan Yoshida.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Shayden Muraoka 3b, 2 RBIs. Roos: Dominic Texeira 2-3; Toku Wada-Goode 2-4; Riki Uyeno 2-3.

Kailua 3, Moanalua 1

W—Zayne Hookala. S—Kaimana Burgo.

Fifth-place semifinals

At Mililani

Kalani 8, Mililani 5

W—Koki Hayashi.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kupono Akaka

2-2, 3 runs; Pacey Hatanaka 2 RBIs; Rex

Nakamura 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Evan Cavaco 2-4; W. Ishii (10) 2b. Mil: Brayden Suehisa 4-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kamea Chun 2-3, 2b,

2 runs.

At Campbell

Pearl City 8, Campbell 5

W—Jase Lorenzo.

Leading hitters—PC: Ethan Higashionna 3-4; Devin Fujino 2-4, 2 RBIs; Noah Bernal 2 runs; Caleb Felix 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs. Camp: Lanzon Nagum 2 RBIs.

OIA Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday

At Kahuku

Radford 9, Kahuku 8

W—Angel Garcia. S—Jacob Barner.

Leading hitters—Rad: Zyon Telles 2-5, 2b; Bryson Ecker 2-5, 2 RBIs; Vivii Tauanuu 2-4; Matthew Berkland 2 runs. Kah: Diezel Kamoku 2-2; Hezekiah Colburn 3-4, 3b,

2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kaulana Judd-Au 2 runs.

At Kapolei

Waianae 10, Kapolei 6

W—Cayzen Rice. S—Shysten Nagasako.

Leading hitters—Wain: Rico Duropan 2-3, 2 runs; Rico Gazelle 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; Kamren Atanes 2 RBIs; Kona Maxwell 2-4, 2 runs. Kap: Jonah Fuentes 2b, 2 RBIs; Jeizen Twining 2b; Liatama Amisone 2b.

MIL

Thursday

Seabury Hall 11, Lanai 3

W—Kayden Volner.

Leading hitters—SH: Asher Halik 2-4; Ha‘a Dancil 2-4, 2 RBIs.