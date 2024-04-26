Duarte helps Hawaii baseball beat UC San Diego in 10 innings

Hawaii’s DallasJ Duarte drove in three runs, including the tie-breaking RBI single in the 10th inning, in today’s 4-3 baseball victory over UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.

With the score tied at 3 in the 10th, UH pinch hitter Sean Rimmer reached on an infield single to short. On a bunt attempt, Kyson Donahue popped out to UCSD pitcher Izaak Martinez. Trying to double off Rimmer, Martinez unleashed a throw that sailed over first baseman Bradlee Preap’s head. Rimmer sprinted to third on Martinez’s first error of the season.

Jared Quandt pinch ran for Rimmer. Duarte then grounded a single past shortstop Noah Sudyka to bring home Quandt with the decisive run.

The ’Bows had taken a 3-2 lead on Duarte’s two-run triple in the third inning. With Austin Machado on second and Donahue on first, Duarte hit a drive that landed in front of a diving center fielder Michael Crossland. The ball rolled to the wall as both runners scored. Duarte dived toward the plate but was tagged out trying to stretch the play into an inside-the-park homer.

Brayden Marx, who worked out of a jam in the ninth, earned the victory to improve to 2-0. Danny Veloz pitched a scoreless 10th inning for his second save.

By winning the opener of a three-game road series, the ’Bows improved to 23-15 overall and 7- 9 in the Big West. The Tritons are 26-12 and 13-6.