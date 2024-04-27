Kauai hit-run victim’s family seeks justice

Swipe or click to see more

KOLOA, Kauai >> The Kauai Police Department continues to search for the driver involved in last week’s hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old Koloa resident in critical condition.

KPD said that on April 15 at around 6:30 a.m., Laurie Sagawa was on her daily walk eastbound on Wailaau Road, about two blocks from her home, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled after striking Sagawa and before the arrival of first responders.

“I am sick to my stomach,” said David Gilland, Sagawa’s son. “We need help finding this individual. How can someone hit a person, get out to check their vehicle for damage and leave my mother on the road alone and broken?”

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored, full-size pickup truck.

Gilland told The Garden Island newspaper that his mother was left with severe injuries.

“She has 20 broken ribs, a broken neck, hip, ankle, and she had her spleen removed at Wilcox Medical Center,” he said.

Gilland also said that his mother was airlifted to The Queen’s Medical Center, where she has “undergone surgery, remains nonverbal and in critical condition.”

“It’s disgusting. Whoever you are, turn yourself in,” Gilland said. “My brother and our family are very upset, and we want everyone to know that she’s strong, she’s a fighter. It’s a long road but we will make it.”

KPD continues to investigate two separate hit-and-run incidents that have occurred over the past month, one incident involved a 33-year-old inmate escapee hit March 22 in Kapaa and another incident involving a 56-year-old person hit April 11 in Kapaa.

“We know this is an ongoing issue on Kauai,” Gilland said. “However, the police need to step up and have more patrol, more lighting perhaps. This shouldn’t be occurring on a 25 mph zone.”

The Sagawa ohana has started a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses. The GoFundMe site can be reached at gofund.me/a0a2d16d.

Anyone with information regarding this case or anyone who might have further information on a separate case is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300.