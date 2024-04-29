Spike in earthquakes at Kilauea prompts partial park closures

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has temporarily closed some areas of the park due to a significant spike in earthquakes, but says Kilauea is not erupting.

The temporary closures include:

>> Hilina Pali Road, which is closed to all use. Kulanaokuaiki Campground is also closed.

>> Overnight camping for all coastal sites, and Napau and Pepeiao Cabin.

>> Kau Desert Trail from the Footprints Exhibit.

>> Maunaiki Trail.

“Safety is our main focus, and the uncertainty of where an eruption could break out increases risk,” said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao in a news release. “Elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, damaging earthquakes and lava-ignited wildfire are all potential hazards associated with an eruption.”

According to the U.S. Geological Society Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, it is not possible to know at this time whether this increase in activity will lead to an eruption or remain confined below ground.

“However, the gradual strengthening of seismic swarms suggests that an eruption in the summit region of Kilauea or beneath the upper East Rift Zone in the park is one potential outcome,” said officials in the news release. “About 360 shallow earthquakes in the last 24 hours have ping-ponged between areas south of Kilauea caldera to the upper East Rift Zone across Chain of Craters Road near Puhimau Crater, adding to the uncertainty of where an eruption could occur.”

The magnitude of the earthquakes has ranged between 1 to 3.

The increased seismicity has not impacted traffic safety or infrastructure projects at the summit, officials added.

In 2022, the park closed the summit of Mauna Loa weeks ahead of its historic, nearly two-week eruption, and as a result, no evacuations or search and rescue missions were necessary.

The Kilauea Visitor Center remains open, along with many popular park areas, including the overlooks along Crater Rim Trail, the Volcano House, Nahuku lava tube, and Chain of Craters Road.

Park visitors should plan ahead and check the park website for possible closures or hazard alerts.