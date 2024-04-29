Column: Help prevent devastation from distracted driving

Nine deaths per day.

That’s how many people tragically die on our roadways across our nation because of distracted driving, according to the National Safety Council.

A more troubling trend comes with local accidents related to distracted driving. Hawaii’s Department of Transportation has determined that 26 out of the 119 fatal statewide crashes last year were linked to distracted driving, and so far this year, 6 out of the 35 traffic deaths were caused by drivers not paying attention. That’s an alarming 20% of all fatal Hawaii crashes last year.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month to educate the driving public about the dangers of not paying attention while behind the wheel. As a local insurance company, one of our objectives is helping motorists avoid these type of tragedies to keep our community safe.

Distracted or inattentive driving has always been a road safety issue since the invention of the automobile, but with the popular use of cell phones, the problem has become more prevalent as people routinely call or text while operating a motorized vehicle.

A major factor in distracted driving accidents are the use of cell phones, in which dialing or texting peels a driver’s eyes away from the road (the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that cell phone use was involved in 12.1% of fatal distraction-affected crashes in 2021 and 2022).

In the time it takes to look down to send or read a brief text — approximately four seconds — a vehicle going at 55 miles per hour has already traveled the length of a football field. Even taking your eye off the road for a couple seconds can double the risk of a crash.

But beyond the statistics, there is the emotional, physical and financial cost of a death or serious injury caused by these preventable accidents: Costly medical bills in dealing with and recovering from traumatic, life-changing injuries, and the devastated families left behind with the loss of a loved one.

To keep your focus on the road and be safe, let’s avoid the use of cell phones while driving. Never text or use other electronic devices while driving. Talking or texting on a cell phone diverts your full attention from your surroundings. Even with hands-free models, drivers can miss seeing of what’s around them. This often results in drivers drifting out of the lane, delayed braking times and not seeing traffic signals.

Many studies have found that the best way to avoid cell phone-related crashes is to simply not use them while driving.

Always stop your vehicle in a safe place before engaging in a cell phone conversation or wait until you reach your destination.

There are also apps for your smartphone that silence or limit your text messages and other notifications, or rate your driving when you travel phone-free.

You should also set other things before you start the car and get on the road: Adjust the mirrors, seats, radio, GPS and other devices before driving. Eating, drinking, tinkering with the radio or Bluetooth setting distracts you and takes one or both hands off the steering wheel.

While one of the more frequent causes of accidents, distracted driving is also preventable if we all just “Drive Aloha.”

Doing so means making a concerted effort to avoid these distractions that may negatively affect others in the community, and instead, protect you, your family and the general public.

Mike Mishima is vice president and chief claims officer at DTRIC Insurance Co.