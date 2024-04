Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 22. Gabbard is reportedly on a shortlist to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate this year.

If you watch Fox News, listen to conservative talk radio or stay abreast via podcasts or social media, then you probably know who is being promoted to be Donald Trump’s running mate: Tulsi Gabbard.

Do you really think Tulsi has chang- ed that much? That she is now for Trump’s tax policies and has adopted the “drill baby drill” mantra for fossil fuels? Does she agree with Trump to send back every undocumented immigrant to their place of origin?

When I think of Tulsi’s transformation, it reminds me of Play-Doh — molding herself into any shape so she can stay relevant. I am not buying it.

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

