Gentil, Bunch advance Down Under

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii surfers Ian Gentil and Jackson Bunch on Sunday advanced to the round of 32 at the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Gentil won his four-person heat with a 10.83, while Bunch placed second with a 9.63.

Fellow local surfers Shion Crawford (third, 8.80) and Eli Hanneman (fourth, 8.83) were eliminated in the round of 64.

Kai Paula, Kai Martin and Robert Grilho, all of Hawaii, were eliminated in the round of 80.

No women’s surfer from Hawaii qualified for the round of 16.

Eweleiula Wong (third, 10.80) and Keala Tomoda-Bannert (fourth, 10.77) competed in the same round-of-32 heat and were eliminated.

Zoe McDougall and Nora Liotta were ousted in the round of 48.