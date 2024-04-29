Taulia Tagovailoa, Chevan Cordeiro in Seahawks’ camp

The Seattle Seahawks will now have two Hawaii players at minicamp.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a Kapolei alum, has been invited to participate in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

On Saturday, the Seahawks signed Saint Louis School, Hawaii and San Jose State product Chevan Cordeiro to a free agent contract.

Neither player was selected in the three-day NFL Draft that concluded Saturday.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will have a chance there to prove himself and earn a contract. So will Cordeiro, who showed he can stress defenses with his arm and legs.

Cordeiro was named All-Mountain West Conference first team this past season.

Though he put up big numbers at Maryland, Tagovailoa size (5-foot-10, 200-pounds) worked against him as an NFL quarterback.

Seattle’s OTA offseason workouts are scheduled for May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7.

Mandatory minicamp is June 11-13.