Binance’s former CEO gets 4 months for money laundering

By Deborah Bloom / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/DEBORAH BLOOM Binance founder and former chief Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to violating U.S. law by failing to implement a program to prevent money laundering, arrives for his sentencing in federal district court in Seattle, Washington, today.
Binance founder and former chief Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to violating U.S. law by failing to implement a program to prevent money laundering, arrives for his sentencing in federal district court in Seattle, Washington, today.

SEATTLE >> Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive of Binance, was sentenced today to four months in prison after pleading guilty to violating U.S. money-laundering laws at the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle, who rejected prosecutors’ request that the 47-year-old Zhao serve a three-year term.

Once considered the most powerful person in the crypto industry, Zhao, known as “CZ,” will be the second major crypto boss to be sentenced to prison.

