Letter: Rental bill might force owners to sell, leave Hawaii

Here’s how the Legislature’s passing of Senate Bill 2919 will affect me and why it’s so unfair:

I’m an elderly woman and longtime resident with family ties in Hawaii going back to the 1930s. My parents left me their Honolulu home they bought 50 years ago. I live in an attached cottage and rent out the home periodically to supplement my Social Security income, help cover daily expenses and pay for trips to visit my grandchildren.

I am legally registered to utilize my home as a short-term rental and I pay all state and county taxes required by law. I understand that many people want to get rid of illegal short-term rentals. I do too! But if this law passes and the city decides to ban short-term rentals, I will be forced to sell my home and leave my beloved Hawaii.

How fair is that?

Margaret Aurand

Hawaii Kai

