Letter: Trump level-headed on Medicare, Social Security

An analogy to the recent letter about fearing Trump’s Medicare decisions (“Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency,” Star-Advertiser, March 29) is this: If you tell your best friend they need to lose weight, you may have committed political suicide. The friend leaves the relationship but knows for his own good they do need to slim down.

Trump did say much can be done about theft and bad management of entitlements, but did not directly mention of Social Security or Medicare. President Trump in his first term kept his word to protect Social Security and Medicare, and he plans to continue this policy. Cutting waste and adopting pro-growth policies will help our economy.

Now how can we help your lost friend who needs to lose weight?

Peggy Regentine

Waialae Iki

