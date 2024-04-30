Off the news: Red Hill civil trial gets national attention

With the start of a civil trial this week, it’s not surprising that the saga about Red Hill fuel spills is getting more national attention. On Sunday the issue had a featured spot on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

There was no danger that the story would fade in Hawaii, in any case. The federal trial stems from a lawsuit filed by affected families who allege that the contamination from 2021 spills from the Navy’s underground fuel storage facility caused long-term health damage. For its part, the Navy contends that the spike in doctors’ visits and reported symptoms returned to pre-spill levels.