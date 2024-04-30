A craving for Korean cuisine

The Korean Wave has been crashing on the shores of Hawaii for years now, and while the term normally refers to pop culture, I believe it’s transcended to include cuisine. There are so many great Korean restaurants that dot the landscape, and Korea Garden has recently joined the mix.

It’s turned the former Home Bar & Grill space into a yakiniku haven, featuring state-of-the-art tables and Land of the Morning Calm-inspired decor and furnishings.

While enjoying quality yakiniku is high on my priority list, it’s not always possible with a toddler. We instead headed to Korea Garden for lunch and it hit the spot in the way only Korean food can. Everything from the stews to the meats — there are literally dozens and dozens of dishes to choose from — and the banchan remind me of a home-cooked meal, and sharing family style turns a simple spread into a memorable experience. Even our daughter was able to participate, feeding herself choy sum, nori and kalbi. (She’s not quite at the age where she enjoys kimchi — not yet, anyway.)

Up front, note that dishes are a little pricey —but the quality makes it oh, so worth it — so Korea Garden’s lunch specials are the perfect way to get your fill without breaking the bank. I got the short ribs and cold noodles in beef broth lunch special combo ($26.99), and it was more than enough. I even took home some ribs for later. There are other combos, like hot stone pot rice with meats and a stew ($24.99-$26.99, depending on protein), but I have to recommend the cold noodles. The contrast between the piping hot short ribs and refreshing noodles can’t be beat.

I always love soft tofu stew, and Korea Garden’s did not disappoint. It tops out at $18.99, so it’s a little on the pricey side. So, again, this is where the lunch specials really come in clutch if you just want a taste.

My husband was eyeing the kalbi ($35.99), which can be prepared a la carte in the kitchen instead of the tabletop grill. He also ended up taking home leftovers. Korea Garden does not skimp on its portions!

Appetizers — because you also need to have shareables on your table — run the gamut from chicken wings and meat jun to more unique dishes like spicy raw crab and yukhoe (raw filet mignon with egg yolk). We opted to share the vegetable pancake ($20.99), which was the perfect combination of crunchy, savory and comforting. If you have little ones, like we do, this is a great dish for them. Granted, our daughter was more interested in picking apart the pancake and inspecting all the veggies before eating them, but it kept her occupied long enough for us to enjoy bits of our meal while it was still hot.

Korea Garden

Address

1683 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Phone

808-949-9909

Hours

10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Daily

Instagram

@koreagardenhawaii

Food: 5/5

Price: $$$

Ambiance: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: Free parking in front or back lots (limited), or street parking