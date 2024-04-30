Swipe or click to see more

Malu, a kimbap and dessert shop located within Keeaumoku Plaza (661 Keeaumoku St. Ste.106-E), celebrates its fifth anniversary with a brand-new dessert menu. The eatery debuted seven varieties of light and finely textured chiffon-style roll cakes that come in flavors such as strawberry, chocolate, matcha, purple sweet potato, black sesame and a monthly rotating flavor.

Renowned Japanese pastry chef Taka Horiki’s confections treat customers to an authentic French-inspired pastry experience with desserts like custard-filled cream puffs and customizable whole cakes.

As for its savory counterpart, patrons may indulge in the restaurant’s classic kimbap, which features flavors such as beef, tuna mayo, spicy tuna mayo and kimchi cheese beef.

A new shave ice spot

Island Soul Shaved Ice (1810 N. King St.) just opened and offers local- and Asian-inspired shave ice flavors. All sauces are housemade and only organic sugar is used (no artificial sweeteners).

Choose from set combos like strawberry and salted lemon syrup, jasmine syrup with taro and ube paste, and pickled li hing syrup topped with fresh pickled mango.

Customers can also choose the create-your-own option and select up to three syrup flavors. The Organic Sugar Rainbow is a signature choice, featuring jasmine, banana and lychee syrups and freshly cut fruits.

Made from Scratch

Scratch Kitchen Kapolei will hold its grand opening at its newest location at Ka Makana Alii (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) on May 2. The 4,982-square-foot restaurant is located next to the food court.

The restaurant invites the public to dine in starting at 1 p.m. Patrons age 18 and up who dine in at the restaurant for brunch 1-4:30 p.m. will receive a complimentary $25 reward certificate. Diners eating from 5 to 8 p.m. can indulge in a smoked prime rib special for $19.95 and live musical entertainment by local band Typical Hawaiians.

Scratch Kitchen and Meatery is known for its popular comfort-driven dishes, including its signature Milk N’ Cereal Pancakes, Creole shrimp and sausage grits and pork adobo loco moco. Its Kapolei location will serve a few exclusive dishes, including a fried chicken plate and gumbo potpie.

The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beau-‘tea’-ful beginning

ESPACIO: The Jewel of Waikiki (2452 Kalakaua Ave.) has partnered with Laurent-Perrier and Tea Leaves to launch its afternoon tea, which will be available at 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé before being invited to select their own intricately designed teapot along with their choice of tea. There will be several categories to choose from — black, green, herbal, rooibos, oolong and white teas — with popular selections, including Organic Wild Strawberry Green Tea, a Bulgari Estate Rooibos, Osmanthus Flower Oolong and the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Peach Fuzz White Tea.

To complement the beverage, the afternoon tea menu showcases elevated small bites and pastries, including Elite Reserve Oscietra caviar, spiny lobster, roasted heirloom tomato, apple tart tatin, Mililani chocolate and black currant scones.

Visit mugenwaikiki.com/afternoon-tea.