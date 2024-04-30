The ultimate comfort food

A hearty, warm and crunchy pot pie will hit the spot on a day when you could use some traditional comfort food.

Similar to its relative, the chicken pot pie, this quick vegetarian version is easy to put together, with impressive-looking end results.

A frozen pie crust will make a traditional hearty pie. Use fillo dough for a light and flaky crust, as shown in the photo.

Note that this recipe is written for a jumbo muffin tin. If you’re using a regular-size muffin pan, cut the ingredients in half.

Mushroom Pot Pies

Ingredients:

• 1 (12-15-ounce) box frozen pie crust

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 12-16 ounces mixed mushrooms of your choice, sliced

• 3 cups mashed potatoes

• 3 cups frozen mixed vegetables (corn, peas and carrots), defrosted

• 1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 6-cup jumbo muffin tin (preferably nonstick) with cooking oil spray. Put pie crust out to defrost.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high. Saute garlic until fragrant, then add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and no liquid remains, about 6-8 minutes. Mushrooms should be slightly dry.

Cut dough into 12 equal parts (for 6 pies: 6 tops, 6 bottoms). Press 6 pieces of crust into muffin cups, allowing excess to flow over the top.

Into each muffin cup, add 1/2 cup mashed potatoes and 1/2 cup vegetables, press down. Top with 1 1/2 tablespoons mushroom soup, then cooked mushrooms. Cover with top pie crust; press edges to seal. Bake 15-20 minutes, until top crust is golden brown.

Makes 6 pot pies.

Notes:

For a glossy brown crust, brush beaten egg over the top before baking. Also, you will have about 1/2 of a can of condensed soup left. If you have no other use for it, combine the soup with any leftover vegetables to make a creamy veggie soup to serve with your pot pies.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 14 oz pie crust): 550 calories, 29 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 62 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 10 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.