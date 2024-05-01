Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Aiea food truck gets red placard due to invalid permit

The state Health Department has shut down La Birria, a popular food truck in Aiea, due to its operation without a valid permit.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Monday issued La Birria a red placard during an inspection, shutting it down. Officials said the lunchwagon is no longer using its support kitchen at 98-1005 Moanalua Road and must apply for a new permit to use its new kitchen.

DOH is requiring La Birria to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

>> Establishment must apply for a new food establishment permit to use its new kitchen.

>> Establishment must pass a pre-operational inspection for both the approved kitchen as well as food truck.

>> Pass a follow-up inspection, which will be scheduled when proper application and fees are submitted to the department.

The food truck in a bright, yellow truck at Pearlridge Center’s lower parking lot is known for its signature “hell fire” tacos, but also sells saimin.

