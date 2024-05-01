Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Red lights at Maui fire station to honor fallen firefighters

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Maui Fire Department will light the Kahului Fire Station and Kalana O Maui County Building red this week in remembrance of fallen firefighters, including a young firefighter lost last year.

The lighting is part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters annual event, which begins today and continues through Sunday.

MFD is also honoring Maui firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, who died last February after responding to floods in Kihei.

Evans-Dumaran, who was 24 at the time, died after being sucked into a 4-foot-wide storm drain that swept him out into the ocean.

Officials said his name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md. this weekend. Maui County Fire Chief Brad Ventura and members of MFD’s Honor Guard plan to attend.

The Kahului Fire Station will be lit red from 8 to 10 p.m. today through Sunday. Kalana O Maui will be lit red from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

