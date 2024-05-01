Letter: Find humane solution to isles’ parakeet problem

As the founder of parrot sanctuaries and author of articles and a book on parrots, I believe I am qualified to speak to the proposal to use lethal means to reduce the state’s parakeet population.

If the plan is to kill the birds by shooting them, like what was done unsuccessfully in Australia, it is very likely that even the best shot would leave many of these flighty creatures to die a painful death.

Parakeets, like all animals, deserve a more compassionate and lasting solution.

Instead, I recommend that the state mandate the end to the breeding of parakeets and make it illegal to release them into “the wild.” California has been living with flocks of parrots from owners who let their birds “be free” when they no longer want them. Ending the breeding of these birds is paramount because bird escapes, whether done deliberately or not, will inevitably occur.

Lorin Lindner

Frazier Park, CA

