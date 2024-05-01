Off the news: Hefty fine for yacht grounding off Maui

The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources has upped the fine for a yacht grounding in Honolua Bay that damaged 119 coral colonies and about 1,640 square meters of live rock.

Members of the community struck out against an initial fine that was recommended to the board after the Nakoa broke free of its mooring in 2023. The luxury yacht also leaked fuel into the waters near the Honolua-Mokuleia Bay Marine Life Conservation District.

Owners of the Nakoa now face a more than $1.8 million fine, up from an original $117,471, and are without their yacht, which sank while being towed back to Oahu.