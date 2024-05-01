Off the news: One ‘Ohana Fund registration extended

There’s a new deadline to register for the state’s One ‘Ohana Fund: now May 31, extended from April 30. The fund, set up to offer fixed, $1.5 million settlement payments to families who lost a loved one as a result of the deadly Aug. 8 Maui fires, and to determine proposed settlement payments for those seriously injured, has been advanced by Gov. Josh Green as an alternative to slow-moving litigation.

A significant number of those affected have registered, Green’s office reports: 40 families who lost loved ones, and 11 injured fire victims. The extension came at the request of an attorney representing a surviving family.