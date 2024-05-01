On the Move: Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center has elected the following new members to its board of directors:
>> Nathan Okubo, managing partner at Cades Schutte LLP.
>> Jennifer Oliver, vice president, marketing, at Bank of Hawaii.
>> Daniel Chang, vice president of corporate tax at Servco Pacific.
