Hawaii Grown Report: baseball, softball, track and field and more

BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Brigham Young: Delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth of a 5-4 win over Utah, his second this season against the Utes. The freshman had at least one hit in all four of his games last week and leads the Cougars with 34 RBIs.

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Was a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a midweek win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, hit first four-hit game of the season. He later hit his 10th home run of the season in a series win over Florida. He committed his fifth error of the season at shortstop, but coach Dave Van Horn is impressed with his defense. He made 17 errors last year at Sacramento State.

“It’s what you want your shortstop to be, “Van Horn said. “Just a guy that makes a routine play and make a great one every now and then. You look up at the end of the year and the fielding percentage is real good and probably the team has won a lot of games if your shortstop and your second baseman are pretty good.”

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Raised his hitting streak to 17 with seven hits in a three-game series win over Arizona, blasting two home runs for five RBIs. His hitting streak is the longest for the program since Will Simpson hit in 18 straight last season.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Collected seven RBIs with three hits and a home run in the series finale against Louisville. He had five hits in the three games and ran his hitting streak to nine and goes into a four-day break for final exams slashing .327/.413/.591 and handling 97% of the balls hit his way at shortstop.

>> Dylan Kurahashi Choy Foo (Kailua), Pittsburg State: Amassed seven hits and seven RBIs in a three-game series win over Fort Hays State. The graduate student raised his batting average to an even .400 and has 14 hits and 15 RBIs in his past five games.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Smashed his 13th home run of the season and 36th of his career to tie Dylan Beavers for seventh on the program’s career list in a series loss to Stanford. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and hitting .339.

>> Tate Shimao (‘Iolani), Cal Poly: Has struggled to find playing time in his sophomore season but has found a way to make a difference as a pinch runner. He scored runs in all three games of a sweep of UC Davis, including sprinting home from third on a ground ball back to the mound for the winning run in the 11th inning. He doubled in his lone at-bat of the series and has scored 12 runs in 25 games this season.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had seven hits in four games, all of them victories, with five runs batted in, to run his batting average to .349. He has been on base in 16 straight games and has a hit in five straight.

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Continued his excellent season with six hits in three games against Montana State-Billings to run his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .364 this season with an on-base percentage of .432 thanks to 20 walks in 206 plate appearances, a big improvement over the nine free passes he drew last season in 216 PAs.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Pitched two games against McNeese State, going 13 innings and giving up two earned runs but splitting the pair. She struck out 12 and walked three, moving her season record to 15-9 with a 2.07 ERA.

>> Logan-Ray Gaspar (Maryknoll), Cal State Bakersfield: Pounded a double to right field with a full count and two outs for a walkoff in a 4-3 win over the Matadors. She was perfect at the plate in the contest, hitting her first home run of the season and going 3-for-3 with a walk.

>> Kenna Higa (Kamehameha), Howard: Exacted some revenge on her former school, driving in four runs in a 29-8 win over Norfolk State to help establish a program record for runs in a game. Higa had only one hit, a double, but walked four times. The Spartans pitched to her the next day and she rapped out three hits with two RBIs for the series sweep. The junior was all-conference first team the past two years for Norfolk State, going 9-for-27 against Howard.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored in a win over Texas-Arlington, the first time in her career she has put together four hits in a game. She scored six runs in the three-game series on only four hits, thanks to three walks.

>> Kaiana Kong (Campbell), Western Washington: Found herself in the circle in four games over the weekend, pitching 82⁄3 scoreless innings and earning a win and a save. She allowed only four hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk to improve to 13-1 with five saves and an ERA of 1.28.

>> Rylee Nishimoto (Mililani), Sonoma State: Banged out seven hits in a four-game series win over San Francisco State, helping the Seawolves to a repeat conference championship. The senior had started each of the 154 games she has played for the program and has made only five errors in right field.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week by hitting .500 with six hits and her first two collegiate home runs and playing errorless ball at shortstop. Passi carried a .192 batting average two weeks ago, but a seven-game hitting streak has raised it to .266.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hawks an 11-10 victory over the College of Charleston. The sophomore had three RBI singles in the game and leads the club with 47 hits and a .318 batting average.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Josiah Del Prado (Kapolei), Corban: Led off the 4×400 relay team’s second-place finish at the Oregon State High Performance Meet, helping the Warriors beat every NAIA team and a few NCAA I crews. They covered the distance in 3:25.22, nearly four seconds behind Washington State.

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Led a parade of Mountain Hawks to a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing first at the Covert Classic with a personal record time of 9:41.31. It was his first time under 10 minutes in the event.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Came in second behind teammate Eva Lowder at the Oregon State High Performance Meet, clearing 12 feet, 51⁄2 inches.

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Took fourth place in the long jump at the New England Men’s and Women’s Conference championships, flying 16 feet, 83⁄4 inches to tie for third but missing out on third on criteria. She also took seventh in the triple jump and anchored the 4×100 relay team to an eighth-place finish. She scored eight of Mount Holyoke’s 33 points in the meet.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Helped the Mustangs earn a spot in the NCAA Championships with a 2-1 record in the Big West Championships. She teamed with Izzy Martinez to beat Cal State Northridge’s pair 19-21, 21-19, 15-6, then swept UC Davis’ top pair 25-23, 21-13 to reach the semifinal. They then got swept off the court 21-19, 21-16 by Long Beach State’s No. 1 team in the final, but earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. They will play Arizona State in the first round on Friday.

>> Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Corban: Teamed with sophomore Sydney Sanford to win four matches at the NAIA national Championships, including a gutsy 21-18, 21-11 win over Ottawa-Arizona to tie the semifinal match before the Warriors’ No. 1 pair lost to end the season.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Led the Cardinal with four goals in a 12-11 win over USC for third place in the MPSF. She scored two goals in the opening round, including the game-winner in double overtime against Indiana, but was held scoreless in a semifinal loss to California. Hicks was given a spot on the MPSF’s second team before the tournament with 39 goals. She had 41 goals in her first three seasons with the program.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), California Baptist: The senior put the Lancers on her back, but they were still swept out of the Golden Coast Conference tournament with an 0-2 record. Kahahawai scored seven goals in the two matches and closed the season with scores in six straight. She led the team with 15 field blocks and had 34 goals and 23 assists.

>> Andie Perreira (University), Concordia Irvine: The senior closed her season with her second four-goal match of the year, helping the Golden Eagles take seventh place in the Golden Coast Conference. She scored a goal in the quarterfinals of the tournament, but Concordia Irvine lost to San Diego State. Her 55 goals this season puts her sixth on the school’s single-season list.