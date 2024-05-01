Warriors land defensive line transfer from USC

A former 4-star defensive lineman who played three seasons at USC is joining the University of Hawaii football team.

Jamar Sekona, who is 6 feet 2 and 295 pounds, said he decided to accept a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors during last weekend’s UH-hosted recruiting visit.

Defensive tackle Jordon “JC” Crawford, who also visited Hawaii over the weekend, reaffirmed a previous pledge to transfer from Fullerton (Calif.) College and join the Warriors.

Sekona and Crawford will help fill the void on the Warriors’ interior defensive line. John Tuitupou completed his eligibility and Kuao Peihopa is moving to the offensive line. Daniel “Sauce” Williams and Dion Washington, who transferred from Nevada in January, also are contenders in the rotation at nose tackle or 3-technique tackle.

As a Marin Catholic High senior in 2019, Sekona made 82 tackles, including 10 sacks, and received All-America honors from PrepStar and a 4-star rating from 247Sports.

Despite playing for three head coaches in three seasons through 2022, Sekona logged 221 snaps. But when it appeared his playing time would be limited last year, he opted to focus on academics and training. He will earn a degree on May 10.

After entering the transfer portal, Sekona received strong interest from the Warriors. “Right off the bat, it was a blessing,” said Sekona, whose mother was born in Tonga but grew up in a hanai family in Hawaii. “We have a strong foundation of supporters, family and people out there.”

Sekona said he also was impressed with the program’s direction under head coach Timmy Chang. During the recruiting trip, Sekona said, “I got to see the team’s development, see the team’s personality and character. I was appreciative of that. It’s a special kind of group.”

“I’ve been focusing on classes, and making sure I’m not overweight or underweight,” he said. “I want to maintain, so when I get out there, I’ll be ready from the jump. … I’m excited to get out there and put some work in with them.”

Sekona, who will join this June, will have two years to play two UH seasons.

Crawford, who is 6-3 and 285 pounds, earned an associate degree in two years, and now will have four years to play three season with the Warriors.

“I really wanted to be part of something that felt like a family,” Crawford said of his UH decision.

Crawford, who grew up in New Jersey, sought a new experience when he moved to Fullerton. He was a stand-up defensive end in high school. In junior college, he moved to the inside. Crawford said he felt like he “started from scratch” at the new position.

“I never got into a 3-point stance until I got (to Fullerton),” said Crawford, who grayshirted in 2022 and started last year. “I had to learn everything in less than a year. I got into it (last year) and started every game.”

After recovering from a thumb injury, he has not attempted a maximum lift in the bench press. But he said he does several reps of 405-pound squat lifts during training sessions.

Crawford already has made a splash. Defensive line coach Jeff Reinebold, who was the point recruiter, gave Crawford his first surfing lesson during the recruiting trip. Crawford said he was able to stand on the board until “the waves started coming, and then it was over.”