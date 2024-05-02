Letter: Schools should punish pro-Palestine protesters

In regard to the pro-Palestine campus protests and occupations, right now there are too many to list and comment on. It’s past time for these “children” to learn a life lesson. Actions equal rewards or consequences.

Those schools do not belong to the students, who have no right to disturb or infringe on the rights of other students or instructors. They do not run the school. Collect them, get their names, revoke any and all scholarships — athletic or academic — and send them home. Make them reapply next year.

There must be consequences for their actions. Too bad their parents didn’t teach them long before it got to this.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

