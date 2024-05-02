Off the news: Hawaii’s free dental clinic faces closure

Thursday, May 2, 2024
Since 2002, the Aloha Medical Mission dental clinic has provided basic and emergency dental services for low-income residents of Hawaii without dental insurance — a particularly valuable service between 2009 and 2023, when dental care for adult Med-QUEST recipients was halted as a budget-cutting measure.
A need for dental care by low-income residents who are not insured by Med-QUEST or another source persists. But a post-pandemic drop-off in grants and donations is threatening the clinic’s survival, and it could close by August. To find out more, or donate, call 808-847-3400 or go to alohamedicalmission.org.