Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 2, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Monk seal mom Kaiwi and pup nursing at Kaimana Beach

Nina Wu

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:57 a.m.

Editors' Picks

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Here, a stray beach goer appeared on the cleared beach and was roundly scolded.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Here, a stray beach goer appeared on the cleared beach and was roundly scolded.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The duo was joined on the beach by another Kaiwi’s offspring Wawamalu, age 6.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The duo was joined on the beach by another Kaiwi’s offspring Wawamalu, age 6.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Here, a stray beach goer appeared on the cleared beach and was roundly scolded.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The duo was joined on the beach by another Kaiwi’s offspring Wawamalu, age 6.