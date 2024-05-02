Monk seal mom Kaiwi and pup nursing at Kaimana Beach
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Here, a stray beach goer appeared on the cleared beach and was roundly scolded.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth and nursed her yet to be named pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The duo was joined on the beach by another Kaiwi’s offspring Wawamalu, age 6.