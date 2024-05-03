Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 3, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Ocean View man charged with kidnapping, felony abuse

By Laura Ruminski / West Hawaii Today

Today Last updated 9:18 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY HAWAII POLICE Ian Benjamin Winther
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII POLICE

Ian Benjamin Winther

An Ocean View man has been arrested and charged with various offenses following a violent incident Monday at a residence on King Kalakaua Lane in the Hawaii Ocean View Estates Subdivision.

Hawaii island police allege 50-year-old Ian Benjamin Winther kidnapped, assaulted and threatened a 27-year-old Ocean View woman.

Winther made his initial appearance Thursday in Kona District Court where, over prosecutors’ objection, Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya granted him supervised release with orders not to contact, threaten, abuse or harass the victim.

Police reported that Ka’u patrol officers responded to a report of a female who had been assaulted by an acquaintance on Sunday at about 4:35 p.m. The victim reported being bound with duct tape and assaulted by Winther at the couple’s residence.

The victim reported that after being bound with duct tape, Winther allowed her to free herself, but continued to assault and threatened her, police said.

Winther then allegedly used rope to tie the victim to a chair in the house and continued the assault and threats. The victim reported she was still tied to the chair when he finally left the residence, according to a police report. She was able to free herself and seek help from a neighbor. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and sought medical treatment on her own.

On Tuesday, while officers returned to the scene awaiting detectives to obtain a search warrant, they observed Winther walking toward officers. Winther was taken into custody while detectives continued their investigation.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on the residence resulting in the recovery of items believed to be used in the incident.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Winther was charged with one count each of kidnapping, felony abuse of a family/household member, , third-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $143,000.

Winther’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 in District Court. The most serious charge, kidnapping, is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide