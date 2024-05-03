Ocean View man charged with kidnapping, felony abuse

An Ocean View man has been arrested and charged with various offenses following a violent incident Monday at a residence on King Kalakaua Lane in the Hawaii Ocean View Estates Subdivision.

Hawaii island police allege 50-year-old Ian Benjamin Winther kidnapped, assaulted and threatened a 27-year-old Ocean View woman.

Winther made his initial appearance Thursday in Kona District Court where, over prosecutors’ objection, Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya granted him supervised release with orders not to contact, threaten, abuse or harass the victim.

Police reported that Ka’u patrol officers responded to a report of a female who had been assaulted by an acquaintance on Sunday at about 4:35 p.m. The victim reported being bound with duct tape and assaulted by Winther at the couple’s residence.

The victim reported that after being bound with duct tape, Winther allowed her to free herself, but continued to assault and threatened her, police said.

Winther then allegedly used rope to tie the victim to a chair in the house and continued the assault and threats. The victim reported she was still tied to the chair when he finally left the residence, according to a police report. She was able to free herself and seek help from a neighbor. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and sought medical treatment on her own.

On Tuesday, while officers returned to the scene awaiting detectives to obtain a search warrant, they observed Winther walking toward officers. Winther was taken into custody while detectives continued their investigation.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on the residence resulting in the recovery of items believed to be used in the incident.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Winther was charged with one count each of kidnapping, felony abuse of a family/household member, , third-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $143,000.

Winther’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 in District Court. The most serious charge, kidnapping, is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.