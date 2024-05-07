Letter: Trump says quiet part out loud in interview

I highly recommend that all readers with a strong stomach and an appreciation for history read this week’s Time interview with Donald Trump. Despite all the insane and ugly things that he has spewed for years, this interview contained his most disturbing quote.

When asked about public concerns that he talked about suspending the Constitution or being dictator for the day, his reply was, “I think a lot of people like it.” He is right and that is frightening.

The rest of the interview is a depressing but informative reminder of Trump’s complete lack of knowledge as to economics, history and reality. The point that screams out is that he is not only willing to publicly declare his authoritarian desires, he is in fact counting on that to motivate his supporters.

It’s time for decent patriotic people across the political spectrum to speak out against Trump’s un-American dictator dreams.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter