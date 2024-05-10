Letter: Cease-fires don’t end wars; get Hamas in Rafah

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue his attack on Hamas in Rafah amid pending cease-fire negotiations. Cease-fires only prolong wars. They do not end wars.

Hamas are brutal terrorist cowards who use women and children as human shields in tunnels built under hospitals, churches and schools. After the horrific massacre on Oct. 7, Israel must protect its people and destroy Hamas in Rafah and win the war in Gaza. Otherwise, Middle East conflicts will continue to rise in the future.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

