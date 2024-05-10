Letter: Iran’s warmongering is not divine action

The White House is oblivious to the fact that Iranian clerical leadership relies 100% on their perception of God’s will in all their motivations, decision-making processes and actions. It wouldn’t occur to a secular Westerner that Iranian clerics timed their April attack on Israel on a day and time they considered to be divinely sanctioned — even the number of projectiles and extent of the attack were such considerations.

Neither can we yet grasp that Iran has committed a fatal mistake, a holy crime — not necessarily with bombs, rather by profanely attributing to the almighty justification for their efforts to bring harm to Israel and the Jewish people. This is unfortunate for innocent people in Iran, who might want to remember the plagues of the Passover, and for whom we should pray.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

