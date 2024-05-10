Letter: There was no ‘Afrikaner regime’ in South Africa

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sunday’s commentary, which was almost impossible to “decipher,” told us that the Gaza war has nothing to do with “genocide,” “apartheid” or “colonialism” (“Deciphering the war in Gaza with one eye on the past,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 5). OK, well and good, very clever.

But the author also said, “The divestment movement against Israel today copies the one used against the Afrikaner regime in South Africa.”

Rubbish, rubbish, rubbish! I am South African and some of my best democratic, liberal, community-working, loving and forgiving friends are Afrikaans. There was no Afrikaans regime; there was a “Nationalist Political Party” and a “Broederbond.”

Afrikaners are not all bad — neither are Israelis.

Claudia Donaldson-Selby

Kailua

