Off the news: Help make FestPAC even more festive

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture takes place in Hawaii June 6 to 16, but organizers are still scrambling to solicit donations and volunteers, after COVID-19 forced postponement of the event, and hobbled fundraising efforts. Organizers also put solicitations on hold for a time after the Aug. 8 Maui fire disaster. The multi-island event’s estimated cost is $24 million, but only $16.8 million has been raised.

Donations of money, food for the fest’s Pacific nation participants and corporate sponsorships are being sought. Contact the organization to donate or sign up as a volunteer at festpachawaii.org.