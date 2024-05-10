Rainbow Wahine advance to NCAA water polo semis

Jordan Wedderburn scored a hat trick on three shot attempts, and Bernadette Doyle and Alba Bonamusa Boix each added two goals as the Hawaii women’s water polo team got off to a successful start today at the NCAA Championship in Berkeley, Calif.

Hawaii, seeded a program-best No. 2, defeated Princeton 11-6 in a quarterfinal game to extend coach Maureen Cole’s career.

Cole, in her 13th season leading the Rainbow Wahine, announced her retirement in November.

Hawaii, the Big West champion, will face the winner of No. 3 California and Fresno State in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. in Hawaii. No. 1 seed UCLA and No. 4 Stanford will meet at 11 a.m.

Saturday’s winners meet in Sunday’s championship match.

Daisy Logtens made seven saves for Hawaii, which allowed only three goals over the first 30 minutes.

Lot Stertefeld, Agatha Weston, Bia Mantellato Dias and Roni Perlman also scored for the Rainbow Wahine (23-3).

Princeton, the Collegiate Water Polo Association champion, dropped to 23-7.