Flood watch in effect for all Hawaiian islands

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The flood advisory for the island if Kauai has been canceled.

“Radar shows the heavy rain has diminished,” the NWS said. “Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.”

However, a flood watch remains in effect for the entire state through 8 p.m. today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

An unstable weather system slowly drifting eastward over the islands today is expected to bring more periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with flood risks statewide and more snow for Big Island summits.

A flood advisory is in effect through 9:45 a.m. for the island of Kauai.

Radar at 6:32 a.m. showed heavy rain over Kauai falling at up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wainiha, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Haena, Na Pali State Park, Wailua, Moloaa, Kokee State Park, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Kealia, Hanamaulu and Waimea Canyon State Park, the NWS said.

People are advised to avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Additionally, a flood watch is in effect for all islands through this evening due to the heavy rainfall.

Weather officials say the threat of flooding will ease this evening for some islands. “The flood threat will decrease later this evening over the western islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu as the low slowly drifts eastward,” the NWS said in a bulletin this morning.

Meanwhile, wintery conditions persist atop Hawaii island summits.

Forecasters say snow accumulations up to 2 inches and light freezing rain along with wind gusts around 55 mph merit a continued winter weather advisory and a wind advisory for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 p.m. today.

“Travel could be very difficult,” weather officials said. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

Forecasters say Monday should see some easing of thunderstorms and heavy rain, but the wet weather will likely persist through the week as another, stronger weather system approaches the islands from the north.