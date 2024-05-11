Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 11, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Musk’s Starlink satellites disrupted by major solar storm

By Utkarsh Shetti / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:33 p.m.

Business

REUTERS/CARL RECINE
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Starlink, the satellite arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, warned today of a “degraded service” as the Earth is battered by the biggest geomagnetic storm due to solar activity in two decades.

Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth and is a dominant player in satellite internet.

Musk said earlier in a post on X that Starlink satellites were under a lot of pressure due to the geomagnetic storm, but were holding up so far.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said the storm is the biggest since October 2003 and likely to persist over the weekend, posing risks to navigation systems, power grids, and satellite navigation, among other services.

The thousands of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit use inter-satellite laser links to pass data between one another in space at the speed of light, allowing the network to offer internet coverage around the world.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide