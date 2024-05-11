Family of soldiers from Hawaii who died near end of WWII receive overdue honors
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Retired Maj. Lawrence Enomoto emceed the medals event.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Family members of the soldiers stood during Friday’s ceremony.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Purple Heart medals are displayed with photos of the nisei soldiers who died in a plane crash on Okinawa.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ed Kashiwamura, left, Wilfred Ikemoto, David Fujii, Wilfred Masao Motokane Jr. and James Sogi are family members who accepted Purple Hearts of several Hawaii soldiers who died in the 1945 crash of a transport plane on Okinawa.