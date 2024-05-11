Rainbow Wahine fall in NCAA water polo semifinals

The Hawaii women’s water polo team’s season came to an end today with a 9-6 loss to California in the semifinals of the NCAA Championship in Berkeley, Calif.

It was also the final game for Rainbow Wahine coach Maureen Cole, who announced her retirement in November.

Hawaii, seeded No. 2, was outscored 5-1 by host No. 3 California in the second quarter.

Bernadette Doyle scored three goals, Bia Mantellato Dias had two and Alba Bonamusa Boix finished with one for the Rainbow Wahine, who were 2-for-17 on power-play opportunities.

Cole, a Punahou graduate, guided the Rainbow Wahine to five NCAA Championship appearances and a 226-96 overall record in her 13-year tenure.

Hawaii finished the season at 23-4.

California (19-6) will face No. 1 UCLA in an all-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matchup today for the title at 4 p.m. The Bruins defeated No. 4 Stanford 10-8 in today’s earlier semifinal.