Flash flood warning issued for Oahu

A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until 12:30 p.m. today due to heavy rain.

At 9:24 a.m. today, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Windward Oahu. The National Weather Service said flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Manoa, Kahaluu, Palolo, Waiahole, Waikane, Heeia, Bellows Air Force Station, Nuuanu, Waimanalo Beach, Waialae, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park.

Heavy ponding has been reported on Kapaa Quarry Road due to heavy rains. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Mud, rocks and ponding on the roadway of Kailua-bound Pali Highway after the tunnel have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and use an alternate route if possible.

“Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain,” forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is also in effect for Oahu until noon today.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory shortly after 9 a.m. today after the radar indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Windward Oahu.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaneohe, Maunawili, Kailua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Waimanalo, Manoa, Kahaluu, Palolo, Waiahole, Waikane, Heeia, Bellows Air Force Station, Nuuanu, Waimanalo Beach, Waialae, Kualoa and Kahana Valley State Park.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding,” forecasters said.

The advisory may be extended beyond noon if flooding persists.