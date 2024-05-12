Honolulu police investigate fatal stabbing in Waianae

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died of a stabbing early this morning in Waianae.

According to the Honolulu police, the man was found with a fatal injury on Farrington Highway near Plantation Road shortly before 2 a.m. today.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report described the man as in his 30s who was in critical condition from a stabbing to his upper torso at Pililaau Community Park at 2:09 a.m. today. EMS administered advanced life-saving treatment to the man who later died.

No other details were immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.