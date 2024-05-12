Column: Work toward safe, secure Indo-Pacific

The U.S. Army Pacific is proudly supporting the annual Land Forces of the Pacific Conference (LANPAC) May 14-16 at the Waikiki Sheraton, hosted by the Association of the United States Army. At this LANPAC, leaders from across the Army will be joined by representatives from upwards of 30 nations — the highest number in the 11-year history of this great event.

This conference is a strategic opportunity to gather leaders from the land forces across the Indo-Pacific. These leaders will spend multiple days discussing key issues related to regional security amidst a tumultuous security environment. A goal in these discussions is to find ways to better deter aggression; defend our sovereign territories; and preserve a safe, stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The land remains decisive in military operations, even in a region named for two oceans. Nations often look to their land forces to respond to natural disasters, such as the Maui wildfires or Typhoon Mawar near Guam, which occur at a higher rate in our region than anywhere else in the world.

As seen in the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, control over land is often the primary military objective in war. It remains imperative that nations retain the ability to defend their sovereign land and protect their people, whether it be from a natural disaster or during armed conflict.

During the week of LANPAC, warriors from across cultures will come together from the region — and now even some of our NATO allies — to improve how we can collaboratively address the greatest challenges we face, both individually and collectively.

The state of Hawaii remains an optimal gathering place to hold this important event. Hawaii offers a central location and the warm and ever-present spirit of aloha. Cultures come together effortlessly in Hawaii from Asia, Oceania, Micronesia, Polynesia and the U.S. mainland. Moreover, we will always remember that Oahu bears the memory — and scars — of the last World War, a war that began with territorial ambition and land invasions of others’ sovereign countries.

The state of Hawaii has long been a key partner with the U.S. Army, enabling our forces to generate land power by permitting us to train here — while welcoming our soldiers, civilians and their families into the local communities.

Further, because the Army and polo share a rich history together in Hawaii, we will celebrate the opening of LANPAC with a polo demonstration. Thanks to the Honolulu Polo Club and its president, Dr. Allen Hoe, Department of Defense ID card holders are invited to attend the polo event on Fort Shafter’s historic Palm Circle on May 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

I’d like to take the opportunity that LANPAC presents to thank leaders from the state of Hawaii, the city of Honolulu, and community leaders representing the people of Hawaii for providing the best possible venue for LANPAC. More importantly, I want to offer my profound gratitude for your support of our service men and women and from the land forces gathering from across the Indo-Pacific while we collaborate in the legendary gathering place renowned for its spirit of aloha.

Gen. Charles A. Flynn is commander of U.S. Army Pacific headquartered at Fort Shafter, with portions of the command-forward deployed and based throughout the Indo-Pacific.