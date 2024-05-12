Letter: Multipronged effort needed for feral cats

A feral cat cautiously peered out from underneath a truck in Kalaeloa on March 26.

The islands have a two-fold problem with loose cats: We have feral cats and domesticated cats that are being added to feral colonies.

Feral cat colonies are kept in check by volunteers who perform trap, neuter and release operations. These cats are not, nor will they ever be, adoptable, but they are needed to help with ecological balance.

The feral cat issue can be solved with humane efforts and empathy. If we support our local food banks with animal food and supplies, we can help keep cats in their homes. When cats are adopted, cat rescues need to educate people about spay and neuter programs, microchipping and keeping cats indoors.

Addressing the root cause is essential, everything else is only a Band-Aid.

Kristen Petroff

Kaimuki

