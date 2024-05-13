Multiple brown water advisories in effect across isles

The state Health Department has issued multiple brown water advisories across various Hawaiian isles due to heavy rains.

>> On Oahu, a brown water advisory has been issued for Kailua Beach Park and Kaneohe Bay, as well as Oahu’s North Shore, from the shores of Kaena Point to Kahuku to Kaaawa.

>> On Hawaii island, a brown water advisory has been issued covering waters from Holoholokai Beach Park to Pololu Valley, as well as at HIlo Bay and along the Hamakua coast.

>> On Kauai, a brown water advisory remains in effect at Koloa Landing.

“Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters,” said the department. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the department recommends staying out if the water is brown.

The state Health Department recommends people “continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”