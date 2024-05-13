HPD to commemorate National Police Week

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Police Department will commemorate National Police Week 2024 with various community events throughout the week.

National Police Week, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday, is recognized across the country to honor law enforcement officers who were killed on duty and those who continue to serve.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi will proclaim the week National Police Week in Honolulu at a public proclamation ceremony at Kahala Mall today at 11 a.m.

Later today a remembrance walk for fallen officers will start at the Alapai Police Headquarters at 6 p.m. and proceed to the state Capitol, where a memorial service for Honolulu officers killed in the line of duty will take place. The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the HPD Service and Awards Ceremony will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Pikake Room. Awards including Honolulu Police Officer of the Year, Sergeant of the Year and Lieutenant of the Year will be announced.

National Police Week began in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating the week that May 15 falls on annually as National Police Week.