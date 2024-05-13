Noncongregate sheltering program to end June 10

The temporary emergency noncongregate sheltering program will now end June 10.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday its approval of the state’s 30-day extension request. The program has been operating for almost 10 months.

More than 85% of individuals and families enrolled in the NCS program will have moved into interme­diate housing options by today, and around 100 households per week are moved into FEMA direct lease units, state housing solutions or other independent housing. Fewer than 600 displaced households, or fewer than 1,500 people, are still in the program, according to a news release from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

“We understand that transitioning out of NCS can be a challenging process, and we want to ensure that all households have the necessary support to find suitable housing options,” Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros said in the release.

Those currently living in condos who are ineligible for FEMA’s direct leasing or the state’s Rental Assistance Program will be moved to NCS hotel sites starting Thursday.

The state also will host two housing resource fairs for residents to meet with housing providers and get help finding housing solutions. The fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hyatt Maui Regency Resort &Spa and June 1 at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

The Red Cross and government partners are working together to “ensure that each client household is supported in transitioning out of the temporary emergency NCS program by June 10,” according to the release.

“Our priority is to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need to regain stability and normalcy in their lives,” Barros said in the release.