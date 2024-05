Scoreboard – May 13, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

SOFTBALL

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 1: Leilehua vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Kalani vs. Maui High, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Waianae vs. Kapolei, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Consolation Semifinal

Game 5: Waianae/Kapolei loser vs.

Leilehua/Waiakea loser, 9:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Waianae/Kapolei winner vs.

No. 3 Baldwin, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Campbell/Maryknoll winner vs. No. 4 Kealakehe, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Leilehua/Waiakea winner vs.

No. 2 Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Kalani/Maui High winner vs.

No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinal

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 10: Campbell/Maryknoll loser vs. Kalani/Maui High loser, 9:15 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At McKinley

Consolation

Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 11 a.m.

Fifth Place

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Game 17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At McKinley

Game 1: Kalaheo vs. Kohala, noon

Game 2: Kailua vs. Waimea, 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: Konawaena vs. Molokai,

4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Lanai vs. Radford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At McKinley

Consolation Semifinal

Game 5: Konawaena/Molokai loser vs.

Kalaheo/Kohala loser, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Konawaena/Molokai winner vs. No. 4 Aiea, noon

Game 7: Kailua/Waimea winner vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:15 p.m.

Game 8: Lanai/Radford winner vs. No. 2 Pac-Five, 4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Kalaheo/Kohala winner vs. No. 1. Kapaa, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinal

At McKinley

Game 10: Kailua/Waimea loser vs. Lanai/Radford loser, 10 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

Game 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 6 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Friday

Consolation

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

Fifth Place

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2:15 p.m.

Third Place

At McKinley

Game 17: Game 12 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 18: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Third-place

Iolani 6,Kaiser 2

Goal scorers–Iol: Alexi Sueoka 2, Lyra Lurito 2, Kaya Pestana 1,

Capri Matthyssen 1.

Kais: Ashley Bethke 1, Elliana Shiffner 1.

Fifth place

Kahuku 9, Roosevelt 6

Goal scorers–Kah: Tuua Cravens 4,

Kimora Wong 2, Maya Maki 2. Tacoma Campbell 1, Eden Smith 1. Roos: Jaeci Oba 3, Kimberly Cassens 2, Kayzlyn

Tomisa 1.