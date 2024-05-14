Letter: Human error, negligence to blame for Maui fires

I feel we don’t need to spend thousands or millions of dollars on our emergency response equipment in response to the Maui wildfire. Sure, it is nice to have the best and most capable equipment, but you need to consider what you can afford and whether it is necessary.

I believe it was human error, not a lack of equipment, that caused and contributed to the tragedy. Where were our leaders and what were they doing to combat the fires? Why weren’t they out there checking on the possibility of emergency situations when they knew of the high winds that morning? When they got the call that a fire restarted, what was their response?

Maui burned as it did because of the high winds and lack of adequate response.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

